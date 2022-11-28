Conditions started out on a mild note Monday morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. However, some colder air began filtering in shortly afterwards, and by the mid-afternoon hours, temperatures were in the 40s.

The winds began to increase as well. Gusts in excess of 30 mph were seen in parts of the area.

Expect temperatures to continue falling through the 40s as we head into the evening hours Monday. The winds will begin to subside as well, and skies will gradually clear out.

The cold air will stay in place for Tuesday, but we’ll be back into the upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that will come with another round of rain and wind.

Look for brighter skies on Thursday and Friday along with highs in the 40s.