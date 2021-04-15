Coastal storm to bring rainy Thursday

NEW YORK — After a quiet pair of days, rain is back in the forecast.

This is all due to a developing nor’easter, the storm will track along the coast bringing rain and wind on Thursday. While it will be generally a wet day, the forecast models have indicated a slight shift further east keeping the heaviest amounts to Long Island and New England.



Clouds will thicken Wednesday evening and there could be a shower or two around early. The bulk of the rain will likely hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures will be at around 50 degrees.



Steadier periods of rain will develop on Thursday, but most of the heavy downpours will stay east of the city due to the shifting track of the storm. The rain and breeze will also cool things down with temperatures hovering in the 50s all day long.



The rain should start to taper off Thursday night and the winds will start to increase as the storm system tracks toward New England and intensifies. When all is said and done for the rain, around an inch is possible for the city, with higher amounts expected for Long Island and Connecticut. Lesser amounts of rain will fall across New Jersey as the storm tracks well east.



A good deal of clouds will remain on Friday and a shower cannot be ruled out as the storm lingers around in New England. It will also be a windy day with gusts to 25 mph expected. Temperatures will remain to be cool as a result, in the mid 50s.



A weak area of high pressure develops allowing for a generally dry weekend. There will still be some clouds, but temperatures should be able to climb back into the 60s. On Sunday, a disturbance could bring the chance of some showers late and it could linger into Monday.