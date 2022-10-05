NEW YORK (PIX11)– The area of low pressure is finally on the way out. Before it leaves, it will still bring a few more showers around through the evening hours. Winds will shift more southwesterly, bringing in warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. Unfortunately, a cold front moves in late on Friday, bringing back the cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend.

Much of Wednesday evening will feature scattered showers, especially for points east of the city. Heading into the overnight, the showers will taper off as the area of low-pressure shifts further out to sea and weaken. Overnight temperatures will remain to be in the 50s for the city. Areas well north and west will dip into the 40s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sun returns on Thursday, and the winds will shift to the southwest. That will give a boost in the temperatures, with highs topping out in the lower 70s during the afternoon.

Expect more of the same on Friday, with highs staying in the lower 70s. A cold front will then move in late in the day, bringing the threat of an isolated shower. Otherwise, it will remain dry for most. More importantly, the front will usher in much cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s, and the chill will continue into the holiday weekend.

The sun will be out on Saturday, but a brisk northerly wind will keep temperatures on the chilly side. Expect highs to only climb into the upper 50s. Sunday will feature more of the same. but the winds will back off. That will allow temperatures to take a step up into the lower 60s. By Monday, we should see highs approach the mid-60s.