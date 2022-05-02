The week looks like it will feature a good amount of clouds. Fortunately, while rain will be in the forecast from time to time, much of it will be on the light side. The weekend looks to have a damp start, but it looks like it will clear out by Mother’s Day

Despite the stormy start to Monday, the rest of the day featured fog and drizzle. Most of it should dissipate heading into the late evening hours of Monday night. Overnight temperatures should end up dropping to around 50 in the city and 40s elsewhere.

Tuesday should feature a good deal of clouds as an onshore flow persists through much of the day. During the day, there may be some breaks of sun, but it will remain on the cooler side with highs in the mid 60s.

A cold front will move in late Tuesday night, bringing the chance of scattered showers overnight. The shower chance will continue into Wednesday, with the threat gradually decreasing during the afternoon. Easterly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 60s.

High pressure will briefly move in and that should make Thursday the pick of the week. The sun will break through the clouds and that will help bump temperatures up into the lower 70s.

Conditions gradually deteriorate on Friday as the next storm makes its way to the East Coast. The onshore flow will return keeping temperatures in the lower 60s and showers will develop during the day.

The rain chance will continue into Saturday as the storm slides just to the south on Saturday. It will be even cooler with highs only topping out in the upper 50s.

The good news is the storm will depart just in time for Mother’s Day. High pressure will move in from the north allowing skies to clear out. It will remain on the cool side though with highs in the lower 60s.