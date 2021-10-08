Cloudy, warmer Friday into cooler, windy weekend

NEW YORK — Conditions are expected to remain on the dry side for Friday, but as we make our way into the weekend, a storm system will begin to push north into our area and could bring a few raindrops.

High pressure will slide offshore Friday as winds will once again be onshore throughout much of the day.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 74 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy as high pressure remains to the north of the region and an area of low pressure drifts up from the south.

Temperatures on Saturday will be noticeably cooler, only reaching a high of around 68 in the city and mid-60s for the suburbs.

Sunday will again be cloudy and windy as low pressure passes to the east of the area. Temps will continue to be cooler with highs in only the mid-60s for much of the region.

A threat of some rain showers is likely to remain in place through Sunday morning, but the afternoon is looking drier.

Look for next week to begin on bright and warm note with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.