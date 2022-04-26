NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild with a high of 64 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy as low pressure moves away from the area. It will be unseasonably cool with a high of 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday starts off chilly before it hits a high of 56 degrees in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and a bit milder as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

But things clear up for the weekend.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with more seasonable temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-60s for much of the region.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.