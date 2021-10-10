Cloudy skies, chance of showers stick around through Monday

A woman walks with an umbrella along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on March 21, 2019. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — An area of low pressure will keep the cloud cover over much of the tri-state area Sunday.

The storm system that brought overcast skies to the region on Saturday was still slowly making its way to the tri-state area Sunday morning. A chance of scattered showers will persist throughout the day, particularly over New Jersey and eastern Long Island.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and overnight lows will reach down into the lower 60s.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers will linger into Monday, with highs in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, expect warmer temperatures along with a return of sunshine by Wednesday.