NEW YORK — Get ready for the potential for more severe weather, heat, and humidity.

You may have noticed a few showers come through earlier Sunday north and west of the city from Mt. Olive Township, Dover and Paterson, NJ to Rockland, Westchester, Bronx and SW CT. There is a chance for more showers later Sunday night with temperatures falling into the low 70s.

The risk of severe weather returns Monday because of a slow-moving warm front coupled with a lot of moisture in the air. We are tracking showers and storms throughout the day. The storm prediction center has issued a 2% chance for tornadoes due to the ongoing instability in the atmosphere.

So, don’t forget the rain gear before heading out and allow extra travel time. While the timing of the storms is a bit uncertain, the best chance will be in the morning and then later in the day. Keep in mind that heavy downpours are expected in locations recently hit by recent summer storms and Elsa.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the tri-state area that goes into effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Expect 2-3 of rainfall possible with some areas potentially getting more.

The unsettled pattern is expected to continue through midweek as the front stalls over the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the week will be hot and sticky with highs around 90 with heat indices even hotter. As always, stay tuned for updates.