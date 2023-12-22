NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will remain firmly anchored over the region today before moving east over the weekend. We can expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be well below average. The high will be 39 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy as a weak area of low pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 43 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will continue to be above average with a high of 50 in the city and upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a storm system will approach the region from the west. Rain showers will develop toward the evening as a front will move toward the area. The high will be 54 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will pass through the area. The high will be 55 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will slowly move toward the region. The high will be 49 in the city and upper 40s in the suburbs.