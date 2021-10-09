Cloudy, rainy weekend on tap with highs in the upper 60s

Weather

by: , PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:
Haze NYC skyline

Haze covers the Lower Manhattan skyline on May 17, 2019.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The warm, sunny weather came to an end Saturday as a storm system entered the tri-state area.

Temperatures were expected to top out in the upper 60s, with cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. 

A low-pressure system has been inching its way north along the eastern seaboard over the past few days, and a few bands of showers associated with the system were expected to move through the area over the weekend.

To check out PIX11’s interactive radar map, click here

Sunday will feature a higher chance of showers, mainly after 9 a.m. The storm system was not expected to drop much rain — most areas will see one-third of an inch or less.

Temperatures will again top out in the upper 60s

Conditions will dry out by Monday and temperatures will warm back up into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIXWeather on Twitter