NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks across the tri-state area should prepare for a rainy start to the weekend, but the sun will return before the start of the workweek.

High pressure will move offshore into the Canadian Maritimes as a storm system will pass through the area early this weekend. Folks can expect morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. The high temperature will be 66 in New York City, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and cooler as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer as high pressure will move in from the west. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer with a high of 78 in the city, and upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and beautiful with temperatures in the low 70s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs,

Thursday will be partly cloudy early followed by rain showers developing toward evening as a front will move toward the area. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.