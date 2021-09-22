Flash flood watch issued as slow-moving storm takes aim at NY, NJ

NEW YORK — A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and the possibility of flash flooding to the region on Thursday.

The front will slowly drift toward the region and the chance of showers will gradually increase. Heavy downpours are possible Thursday night.

Flash flood watches were issued for New York City and points north and west. There’s a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms as well.

Wednesday night will remain cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. A passing shower is also possible.

On Thursday, the sky will remain overcast for much of the day. Despite the cloud cover, it will be a mild day as temperatures top out in the upper 70s.

At night, a line of heavy downpours will slowly cross through the region and it may cause some flash flooding. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well, and it could be on the severe side with damaging winds and the risk of an isolated tornado.

The storm will be slow to depart, and the chance of scattered showers will linger into Friday morning. Hopefully, drier air will filter in during the afternoon and skies will start to clear out. A cool westerly breeze will keep temperatures in the lower 70s.

High pressure will move in and settle through the weekend. It will be mostly sunny as temperatures will comfortably top out in the mid-70s.

Monday looks fine with highs in the mid-70s. A storm system could approach the region, bringing back the chance of showers, either on Tuesday or next Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.