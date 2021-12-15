Cloudy Wednesday as mild temps continue

NEW YORK — A warm front will slowly move toward the region Wednesday, bringing a brief period of unsettled weather to the area later in the day.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers mainly north of the city. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm as high pressure passes to the south of the area.

Temperatures will reach near-record levels with a high of 62 in the city, low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front will move in from the west. Temperatures will still be above average with a high of 57 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure will move through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and noticeably cooler as Canadian air will work its way into the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.