There’s a front north of the city that will remain stationary before it’s slated to lift on Monday, allowing for the rain to develop.

We’ll have a dry but cloudy start to the day Monday, with the best chance for rain after 4 p.m.

The high temperature Monday will be 71 for the city and low 70s for the suburbs.

Latest models indicate a wet start on Tuesday followed by an afternoon break, then late day showers and storms. It does stay a bit unsettled with showers into Wednesday morning as well.

Then enjoy a nice and seasonable end to the day with highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine will return on Thursday along with daytime temperatures in the 60s, but don’t put away the rain gear just yet.

We are tracking a coastal storm on Friday. While the center of the storm will remain in the Atlantic, the storm could deliver a glancing blow to the area. Finally, pleasant sunshine will return just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

This Week’s Celestial Event

Eta Aquariid meteors, debris left over from Halley’s Comet, are underway this month. The shooting stars are also called the Aquarids, and are known for their speed, according to NASA.

These meteors are fast – traveling at about 148,000 mph into Earth’s atmosphere. These fast meteors can leave glowing “trains” that last for several seconds to minutes.

It’s the closest stargazers will come to seeing Halley’s Comet until 2061 when it once again zips through the inner solar system.

Even though clouds and rain may prohibit celestial enthusiasts from catching a glimpse of this event at its peak Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, there will be more opportunities to check them out through May 28. You don’t need any special equipment. Just head away from city lights, look up, and enjoy.