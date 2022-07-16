NEW YORK (PIX11) — Expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions for Saturday.

Some areas north and south of New York City could see a bit more sun at times. A stray shower or thunderstorm could develop.

Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s. Some coastal areas might not get out of the 70s.

Conditions will get hotter and muggier heading into next week. Another string of 90-degree days is likely starting on Tuesday. The heat index values could reach 100 or more.

Showers and thunderstorms will occasionally provide relief, but seeking out an air-conditioned location will be your best bet to beat the heat. Be sure to keep yourself hydrated as well.