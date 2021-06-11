Cloudy Friday leads to a mostly gorgeous weekend

NEW YORK — The Big Apple saw the first heat wave of the season come to an end on Thursday as a cold front moved through the area and dropped temperatures into the low 80s.

It was the first heat wave recorded in Central Park since July 26-30, 2020.

With all that heat behind us, New Yorkers will now be able to give their air conditioner a break and enjoy a stretch of seasonable conditions.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with a chance of scattered showers mainly to the south of the city. The high temperature will be around 74 in the city and mid 70s in the suburbs.

But things warm up a bit as the sun returns on Saturday and into Sunday, making for a rather enjoyable weekend.

Looking ahead, seasonably warm conditions are expected to stay in place through the later part of the month, with any extreme heat remaining out of the area. The tropics remain quiet as well, but anything can change as another active hurricane season is expected.