Cloudy Friday before a beautiful weekend

NEW YORK — Low pressure will pass offshore Friday, keeping unsettled conditions over much of the area.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon, with a slight chance of scattered showers or some sprinkles. Temperatures will be similar to Thursday, with a high of 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

The sun returns and things warm up a bit Saturday, but the humidity will be lower as high pressure dominates the weather for the region. Some scattered showers are possible late in the evening. The high will be 83 in the city and low 80s elsewhere.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with a high temperature of 78 in the city and in the upper 70s for the suburbs.

High pressure will stick around early next week keeping up in the dry pattern intact. Temperatures will also remain above normal, but not necessarily on the very warm side. Highs will hover at around the lower 80s.