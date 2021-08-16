Thunderstorm possible Tuesday, more rain expected throughout the week

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle with winds of 65 mph. It is expected to be a big rain producer delivering as much as 4 to 10 inches across interior portions of the Southeast. Eventually becoming a remnant low, the storm will drift toward our region and bring rain starting late Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.

Before dealing with the remnants of Fred, some clouds developed over the region on Monday as an onshore flow developed around an area of high pressure off the New England Coast. Despite the cloud cover, we should stay dry Monday night with temperatures around 70 degrees.

A warm front will start to drift into the region bringing in the chance of a shower or two. Much of it will stay north and west of the city, but coastal sections may see an isolated storm developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

The clouds stick around all day on Wednesday. A good southerly flow will make it feel more humid and the risk of an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Heading into late Wednesday night, the remnants of Fred will track up along the Appalachians bringing rain into the tri-state region during the overnight hours. The rain could linger around the region on Thursday as an area of high pressure offshore slows down the system.

As we see it now, interior sections will get the worst of it with the potential of heavy downpours bringing as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain. Coastal sections will get as much as an inch of rain before the storm tracks further north and weakens. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

We may see a few leftover showers around on Friday. Otherwise, conditions should improve during the day. The sun will return, and temperatures will climb up into the mid 80s

The weekend looks OK, but it will be warm and muggy. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially on Sunday.