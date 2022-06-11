NEW YORK (PIX11) — While a lot of the southwest U.S. is dealing with excessive heat and triple-digit temperatures over the weekend, New Yorkers will need to keep the umbrellas handy. Saturday is considered the nicer part of the weekend across the city.

A slight break in the clouds came early Saturday morning but as the afternoon approaches, cloudy conditions are expected to persist with an afternoon high holding in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the area. A small disturbance may also bring the chance for some light showers or drizzle.

Wetter and stormy weather moves into the region for Sunday. Those heading to the Puerto Rican Day Parade should keep umbrellas handy. A storm system currently moving across the Great Lakes will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated parts of areas could end up dealing with a marginal risk of severe storms, with the potential to produce damaging winds. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. The trailing cold front associated with the storm could linger into the night, keeping the chance for a few more showers. On average, about a half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected to accumulate, and some areas where isolated heavier storms hit may receive over an inch.

For the weekend, there’s also a moderate risk of rip currents mainly for the south shore back bays of Nassau County and Queens, as well as the SW CT coast and Southern Westchester counties.

Skies are expected to eventually clear out on Monday leaving the region with a pleasantly warm start to the week. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the lower 80s. New Yorkers should remain dry through the middle part of next week, but the chance of rain returns by Thursday or next Friday.