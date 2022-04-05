NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system will move toward the region as high pressure slides offshore into the Atlantic. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday afternoon with rain developing later in the day. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain early as low pressure will move through the region. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain possibly heavy at times as another area of low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and milder as winds will shift to the west. Scattered showers will be possible once again as a weak front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures remaining above average. There will still be a risk of showers as an area of low pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will finally work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and mild as winds will shift to the southwest. The high will be 63 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.