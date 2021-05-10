Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Local News
Bronx Week 2021
New York Elections
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
New Jersey
Reopening Schools
Small Business Spotlight
Monica Makes It Happen
Changemakers
Top Stories
Freebies, including a $33 MetroCard, offered to get more New Yorkers vaccinated
Video
Top Stories
NYCHA resident spends Mother’s Day mopping because of ongoing leak
Video
NYC mayoral candidates diverge on NYPD defundng after Times Square shooting
Video
Too little pay or too much unemployment? NYC business owners say it’s tough to hire
Video
Video: NYPD officer grabs girl in Times Square, runs her to safety
Video
News
Coronavirus
Created Equal
National News
National Politics
Business
Entertainment
Video
Top Stories
How the fight for rights continues with transgender attacks on the rise
Video
Top Stories
NYCHA resident spends Mother’s Day mopping because of ongoing leak
Video
Top Stories
Changemakers: From line cook to CEO of a popular apron company
Video
NYC mayoral candidates diverge on NYPD defundng after Times Square shooting
Video
Too little pay or too much unemployment? NYC business owners say it’s tough to hire
Video
FDA OKs Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use in adolescents
Morning News
Ben Aaron
The O List
Dan Mannarino
Betty Nguyen
Marysol Castro
Hidden New York
Top Stories
‘Charmed’ cast members Sarah Jeffery and Jordan Donica talk new season
Video
Top Stories
I Wanna Know: Donnell Rawlings talks cancel culture and comedy
Video
Top Stories
Tommy Davidson chats new book ‘Living in Color’
Video
NY military veterans launch unique jewelry collection benefiting service members
Video
Go Red for Women gets boost of support from Sherri Shepherd
Video
MTA chairman calls for 600 more NYPD officers in subways as attacks continue
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Sports
Mets
Yankees
PIX11 Sports Nation
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
Community
PIX11 Partners
Calendar
Report It!
PIX11 Careers
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
A cool start to the workweek, temps moderate in the latter half
Weather
by:
Byron Miranda
,
PIX11 Weather Team
Posted:
May 10, 2021 / 06:36 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 10, 2021 / 07:19 PM EDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
NY COVID latest: Sunday, May 9, 2021
Video
PIX11 Live
NJ Amber Alert: 17-day-old safely located after being abducted by ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Child tax credit: What you need to know about advance payments
Video
Times Square shooting suspect identified: sources
Missing Bronx teen: Family of Buffalo college student refutes suicide claim by DA
Video
Video: NYPD officer grabs girl in Times Square, runs her to safety
Video
Tribeca subway stabbing: Tourist wounded in unprovoked attack
Video
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
Marijuana legalization in NY: Now that it’s official, what can you really do?
Video
‘Go back to your country’: The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.
Video
Helping women get paid: 8 tips on how to negotiate your salary on Equal Pay Day
NYC's race for mayor: A list of everyone running for New York City mayor in 2021
@PIXWeather on Twitter
Tweets by PIXweather