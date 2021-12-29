Cloudy, cool Wednesday with a chnace of more showers

NEW YORK — It’s another soggy start to the day. With showers tapering off during the second half of the morning commute, you won’t need the umbrella the entire day.

However, the wet roads will make getting around town difficult. Although severe weather isn’t in the forecast for the tri-state area on Wednesday, there may be puddles to dodge and extra travel time is recommended.

Also, keep in mind there will be more changes to the forecast along the way. In the meantime, clouds will dominate and a stationary front to our south could bring lingering spot showers later in the day.

So far, about a tenth of an inch to a little more than three tenths of an inch of rain has fallen. Due to temperatures above freezing, the chance of frozen precipitation remains slim. The National Weather Service did issue a winter weather advisory for Sullivan and western Ulster counties due to reports of possible ice pellets and freezing rain, but has since expired.

Expect a chilly day with a high near 46 degrees in the city. Anticipate another round of showers after midnight tonight with the potential for more showers later in the day. Then high pressure returns on Friday under a mix of sun and clouds.

The weather still looks dry for the ball drop with a reading of 43 degrees at midnight. However, increasing clouds will give way to showers on New Year’s Day. Winds will also likely shift gears to a southwesterly flow, tapping into the moisture and warmth from the Gulf. There is a chance for significant rainfall with this system. There’s also the potential for snow/wintry mix mainly north and west of the city as temperatures dip near or below freezing Monday morning with the passing of a cold front.

Speaking of temperatures, expect a return of highs in the 50s as we close out the year. It will also be a mild start to 2022 with highs approaching 60. The current record at Central Park is 62 degrees set in 1966. Finally, cold air returns with temperatures returning to the 20s and 30s on Monday. As always, stay tuned for updates.