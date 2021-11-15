Cloudy, cooler start to workweek on Monday

A weak area of low pressure will move through the region on Monday, bringing unsettled conditions for the beginning of the workweek.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers, mixing with snow well north and west of the city.

Monday’s high temperature will be 47 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued chilly with a high of 48 in the city, mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure passes to the south of the region. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as a cold front will move into the area from the west. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 64 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy as colder temperatures work back into the region. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.