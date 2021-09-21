NEW YORK — Autumn begins Wednesday afternoon, but it could also signal the start of an unsettled period with showers and storms that may last through Friday.

The worst storms will hold off until Thursday night, when a slow-moving cold front crosses through the region.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of clouds for much of the day, but things should stay dry. An onshore flow will keep temperatures in the mid-70s during the day.

The winds will shift a little more southerly on Wednesday and that will help bring the temperature up toward 80 degrees. A light shower or some drizzle cannot be ruled out as the winds continue to come from the ocean. The autumn equinox occurs in the afternoon, at 3:21 p.m.

Thursday will be the worst of the week as the cold front finally starts to drift toward the region. A few light showers could develop at any point during the day, and it will be cool with temperatures around 70 degrees. The steadiest rain, and possibly thunderstorms, will develop in the evening as the front finally crosses through the region.

There is some uncertainty with respect to how slow the front will be to exit the region. For now, showers could linger around early Friday morning, but things should gradually clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday looks to be gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s.

A wave of low pressure will pass to the north and it could bring back the risk of some showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.