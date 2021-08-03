NEW YORK — The week started on a great note as high pressure continues to make its way from the Ohio Valley to the Eastern Seaboard.

We should have one more relatively nice day, but clouds will be on the increase Tuesday as the first of a series of systems passes off shore, bringing the chance of some rain.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday morning, with the cloud cover increasing into the afternoon.

Things will remain comfortable with a high temperature of 81 in the city and in the upper 70s for the suburbs.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, it will be a close call as several waves of low pressure pass just south and east of the city. Coastal sections will have the best chance of showers from time to time. As for the city, it looks to be dry for most part, with just a good deal of clouds.

The best chance of any showers may hold off until Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Further inland, it may be a very nice day with partly sunny skies.

By Friday, high pressure will bring back the sun across the region and temperatures will respond nicely. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Heading into the weekend, the heat and humidity will be coming back. Highs will be in the 80s with the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

By Monday, temperatures may climb back to around 90 degrees.