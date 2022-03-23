NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move over the Canadian Maritimes as a storm system will arrive from the west later Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be noticeably cooler. The high will be 47 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure slowly moves through the area. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain early followed by gradual clearing as the storm system moves away from the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy as high pressure will work its way toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, upper 50 in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler as winds will shift to the northwest bringing Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.