NEW YORK (PIX11) — The early-morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds by Sunday afternoon.

The temperature will reach the low 50s for most of the area. However, parts of central and southern New Jersey could warm into the mid-50s, while areas north and west of the city are unlikely to get out of the 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A series of storms threatens the start of the workweek. It won’t be a complete washout, but showers are expected on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 50s. But another batch of rain could soak the tri-state area on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

