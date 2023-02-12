NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cloudy and mild day is expected on Super Bowl Sunday in New York City, but rain threatens other parts of the tri-state area.

While temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of the area, a few showers can pop up in New Jersey and Long Island in the afternoon. The rain may move closer to New York City overnight.

Southern Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley may get a stray shower. Winds could reach 20 mph Sunday night.

Any leftover rain could linger into Monday morning before it tapers off. The rest of the day will be sunny with highs around 50 degrees.

Valentine’s Day will be pleasant with sunny skies. For the rest of the week, the mild temperatures will stick around and could hit 60 by Thursday, but a frontal boundary will bring the chance of scattered showers late in the day and into Friday.