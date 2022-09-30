NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the north of the region while the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach from the south.

Sunshine is expected to fade behind clouds Friday afternoon with winds gradually becoming gusty by evening. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain heavy at times as Ian’s remnants will move into the area. Winds will be gusty from the northeast as the system passes through the region. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 58 in the city, mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as the remnants of Ian will drift offshore. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and continued breezy with temperatures in the low 60s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as high pressure begins to move into the region from the north. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder as winds will shift to the south as high pressure moves offshore. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures near 70 degrees for much of the area as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region.