NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Mother’s Day forecast doesn’t look too rosy in New York and New Jersey.

Sunday started with some light showers but the rain clears out by lunchtime. Once the day dries out, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s in the afternoon. It will also be windy, with gusts near 30 mph.

The sun returns next week. Temperatures will start out in the 60s on Monday and reach the 70s by mid-week. Friday could see temperatures in the 80s.