NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will remain draped offshore throughout much of the weekend keeping unsettled conditions over the region.

Mostly cloudy skies and patchy dense fog can be expected Friday morning followed by cloudy skies in the afternoon. There will be a chance of scattered showers over the tri-state area as winds will remain light and onshore. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low to mid-60s for coastal areas, mid- to upper 70s over inland spots.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers as the stationary front will drift further onshore. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low 60s for coastal areas, near 80 degrees north and west of the city.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of scattered showers and temperatures that will be slightly milder. The high will be 77 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm as winds will shift to the south. There will be a chance of showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs. Tuesday will be partly sunny and not as warm as winds will shift to the northwest. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will bed mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid-70s over much of the region. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 74 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.