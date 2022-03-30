NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore Wednesday as a warm front will approach from the south. Increasing clouds can be expected with a chance of scattered showers this afternoon. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day as a cold front will move through the region. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy as the front will move offshore and high pressure works its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 57 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler as high pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the afternoon as temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 50s for much of the area.