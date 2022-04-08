NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm system that brought flooding rains to portions of the tri-state area will continue to move away from the region Friday morning. Rain is expected to come early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder with a high of 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler as a weak front will move through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool as high pressure will work its way into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds with scattered showers developing later. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of a scattered shower in the afternoon as a weak front will move toward the region. Temperatures will be well above average with a high in the mid-70s for much of the area.

Thursday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.