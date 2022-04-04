NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the region before moving offshore into the Atlantic. A mix of sun and clouds is expected this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a weak front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain early in the day as a storm system will pass through the area. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with another round of rain as a stronger area of low pressure will move into the region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for much of the area.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and milder as winds will shift to the southwest and bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, low to mid-60s in the suburbs.