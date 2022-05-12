NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure was predicted to drift closer to the tri-state area later on Thursday as high pressure remains anchored north and west of the region.

Sunshine on Thursday morning can be expected to fade behind clouds in the afternoon from the city eastward. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, low to mid-60s south and east of the city, mid- to upper 70s north and west of the city.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing later in the day as low pressure will move toward the area. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low 60s for coastal spots, low to mid-70s over inland areas.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers continuing through the afternoon as a weak storm system will pass through the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with a high of 69 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs. Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 76 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a continuing risk of a shower. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid-70s for much of the area. Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.