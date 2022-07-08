NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will continue to sit just to the south of the region as high pressure will work its way in from Canada.

Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds can be expected Friday afternoon with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain over areas to the city’s south. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic and winds will shift to the southwest. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s for the city, upper 80s for coastal sections, mid-90s over inland spots.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers early in the day. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and seasonably as high pressure will once again move near the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.