Clouds and showers ruled the day once again as a pesky coastal storm stayed parked just off-shore.

Most of the tri-state area saw a quarter-inch of rain or less, but rain totals in parts of Long Island and western New Jersey approached one inch. Bouts of heavier rain during the morning hours were the cause of that. In addition, temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s along with 20 mph breezes really gave it a fall feel out there.

Be sure to keep the umbrella on-hand if heading out Monday evening as a shower could develop in some locations, especially in the five boroughs and out on Long Island. Temperatures will remain in the 50s.

Expect the clouds and showers to linger into Tuesday and Wednesday morning. No more than a few spotty showers are expected, although a brief period of moderate to heavy rain is possible.

We could finally see a break in the clouds Wednesday afternoon. Until then, sunshine will be at a premium.