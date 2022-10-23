It was a damp and dreary day across the tri-state area on Sunday as a coastal storm brought wet and windy conditions to the region.

Rain totals throughout the five boroughs and New Jersey remained on the light side, but some areas out on Long Island saw between a half-inch and one inch of rain. It was quite breezy out there as well, with gusts exceeding 20 mph at times, and temperatures struggled to break the 60-degree mark in many locations.

If you are heading out Sunday evening, be sure to keep the umbrella on-hand as the wet weather will stick around in place. Temperatures will primarily be in the 50s.

Although the bulk of the rain will come to an end late Sunday evening, the clouds and showers will linger into Monday and Tuesday. Some additional rain is also possible on Wednesday as a cold front from the midwest and an offshore storm system team-up over the Northeast.