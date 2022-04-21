NEW YORK— Expect patchy frost north and west of the city Thursday morning followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. There is a chance of isolated showers toward the evening as the high temperature will be 62 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be the pick day of the week. The temperature will be 70 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for much of the area.

Sunday could see 68 in the city, near 70 degrees in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers as a storm system will move through the area. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 58 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.