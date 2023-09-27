NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sun finally appeared on Wednesday after a gloomy stretch that started last weekend. It was still cool as the northeasterly winds kept temperatures in the low to mid-60s during the day.

We stay dry for the most part on Thursday, but clouds will be on the increase as the next storm system brings more rain and gusty winds for Friday.

Some high clouds have already started to move in late Wednesday afternoon. Those clouds will increase across coastal sections in the evening and overnight. That will keep temperatures in the mid-50s across coastal departments. To the north and west, the clouds will move slowly, which will help cool down those areas into the lower 40s. Some spots in the Catskills will end up in the 30s.

Through the course of Thursday, the clouds will be on the increase as the winds come off from the southeast. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s. While there may be a spot shower in the afternoon, most of the action will hold off until evening.

Friday is shaping up to be another doozy, with periods of rain developing early in the day. A cold wind from the northeast will make it feel raw again, with temperatures holding in the lower 60s. There is the potential for the rain to become heavy at times, and due to all the rain that we have had these past few days, flooding will not take much for it to be a concern.

The showers may linger early on Saturday, but the sun will make a return as the storm exits in the morning. The winds will also shift to the southwest, which will help bring temperatures back up into the mid-70s.

The warming trend continues on Sunday. The southwesterly flow will cause temperatures to moderate further into the upper 70s, and we may see 80 degrees by early next week.