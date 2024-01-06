NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s looking to be bitterly cold Saturday with snow and rain on the way to the New York City area.

The clouds will thicken early with the first snowflakes moving into the region Saturday afternoon. Coastal sections may see some snow that may result in very light accumulations, but ultimately warm air will win out causing a changeover to rain in the evening.

Beginning after 5 p.m., rain and snow are likely in the region, according to the National Weather Service. Expect cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 40s. The chance of precipitation is around 60% and the estimated daytime snow accumulation is less than one inch.

While inland areas might be some sleet mixing in, it will be mainly a wet snow event into the night and it may be heavy, especially for areas well north. The wet snow could be heavy enough to bring down a few tree limbs and wires causing a few isolated outages.

Later into the night, the wintry mix of rain and snow will become all rain beginning after 8 p.m., the NWS forecasts. The chance of precipitation is 100% with wind speeds hitting 15 to 17 mph. The temperature will linger around the low 30s.

As the storm system moves into Sunday, rain and snow are likely, but it will become all snow after 10 a.m.It’s expected to be cloudy again, with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Sunday night the storm should clear out with a cold breeze lingering in the area. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.