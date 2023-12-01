NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a storm system will work its way in from the west. We can expect morning sunshine to give way to afternoon clouds.

Rain will develop toward the evening as low pressure will pass through the region. The high will be 50 in the city, the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild as winds will continue to bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the Tri-State Area. The high will be 56 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with another round of rain as low pressure moves through the region. The high will be 52 in the city, low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will move into the area. Temperatures will continue to be mild with a high of 50 in the city, and low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly as high pressure will bring Canadian Air back into the region. The high will be 45 in the city and, the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be well below normal. The high will be 43 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and continued chilly with a high of 39 in the city, upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.