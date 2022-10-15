NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and sunny day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park checked in with a high of 68 degrees, three degrees above normal.

The day started on a chilly note for many, with temperatures in the 40s and winds out of the north. However, conditions warmed up quickly as winds switched over to the south during the afternoon hours.

Look for the sunshine and dry conditions to remain in place as we make our way into the evening. Skies will become mostly clear after sunset, and temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

Sunday is also looking bright, although we could see an increase in cloud cover from time to time. Temperatures will be seasonably mild once again. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid-60s in most locations.

Our next chance of rain comes on Monday as a cold front enters the area. We won’t have an all-day rain-out, but a few showers or thunderstorms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening.

Look for chillier conditions Tuesday through Thursday.