NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of this New Year’s Eve, cooling down to 30 degrees by the ball drop in Times Square.

It will stay chilly into Monday morning with a mixed precipitation chance for New Jersey. Most of this upcoming week will be mild and dry, with a coastal low bringing more mixed precipitation to the tri-state area on Thursday before temperatures drop on Friday.

Another coastal low will affect the area next Sunday, looking to bring the first snow of the season.