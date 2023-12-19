NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm has cleared out but the cold temperatures return to the tri-state area on Tuesday.

It will be partly sunny Tuesday afternoon with seasonable temperatures. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool, with a high of 45 in the city and a low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and dry as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. Temperatures will be close to seasonable with a high of 43 in the city, low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and chilly as Canadian air will remain firmly anchored over the area. The high will be 40 in the city, upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be milder as high pressure slides offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 47 in the city, and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.