NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander offshore, keeping unsettled weather over New York and New Jersey for one more day. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of showers, mainly over western sections of the area. Temperatures will be below average, with a high of 73 in the city, and upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer as winds will shift to the southwest, bringing summer temperatures to the Tri-State Area. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon as a cold front will move towards the area. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as Canadian air will begin to settle into the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant as high pressure will cool temps, and low humidity comes to the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.