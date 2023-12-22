NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended on a cold note as temperatures only topped out in the upper 30s on Friday.

Temperatures will be on the upswing, but there will be a good deal of clouds around especially by late Saturday night as a weak disturbance brings the threat of a few sprinkles or some drizzle. Despite the risk, much of the holiday weekend will be dry.

The Passaic River continues to recede slowly through the weekend. It may not fully go below its banks until Christmas Day, but concerns are looming for the middle part of next week.

Skies will feature some clouds on Friday night. It will not be as cold as the previous night as temperatures dip into the lower 30s in the city.

Come Saturday, clouds will be on the increase. A southerly easterly wind will develop causing temperatures to climb into the mid-40s.

The moist airflow may cause areas of fog and drizzle to develop late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a weak disturbance passes to the north. The threat of sprinkles or drizzle may continue into the first part of Sunday, but the rest of the day will feature lots of clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 40s.

While Christmas 2023 will not be white, it may feature a lot of gray. Expect more clouds around and balmy temperatures with highs at around 50 degrees.

The next storm system comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing some rain into the forecast.

There are some uncertainties with the storm system, but the first part of the storm looks progressive. As the rivers are still swollen from the storm last weekend, there are some concerns that a few of them may overflow their banks once again. It is something to watch through the holiday weekend as the rainfall amounts and how long the system lingers around are still in question at this time.