NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to control the weather for the area over the next several days before moving offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 42 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs struggling to reach the 40-degree mark in many spots as Canadian air remains blanketed over the region.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy as a weak area of low pressure will pass through the area later in the day. The high temperature will be 43 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves closer to the region from the west. The high temperature will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will once again influence the weather over the region. The high temperature will be 49 in the city and upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore and a storm system will drift closer from the west. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild with a high of 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as low pressure passes through the area. Temperatures continue to be mild with a high of 55 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.