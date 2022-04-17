NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have enjoyed a string of above-normal high temperatures over the last six days, but unfortunately that streak will come to an end on Sunday.

The cold front that brought Saturday evening’s wet weather also pulled down some chilly air from Canada. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low 50s today, and parts of the New Jersey suburbs and Hudson Valley may not get out of the 40s. The winds will make it feel even colder as gusts in excess of 35 mph are possible Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, most areas should see a decent amount of sunshine for a good portion of the day.

Looking ahead, Monday will start out on the sunny side, but clouds are likely to increase later in the day as two storm systems approach the five boroughs. A low-pressure system moving in from the Great Lakes and a coastal storm riding up the eastern seaboard will combine forces and give the area a good soaking late Monday into Tuesday morning.

One to two inches of rain is likely throughout the entire region. The second half of the week is looking more spring-like as temperatures warm back into mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Another round of showers is possible Thursday morning, but the rest of the day is looking dry.