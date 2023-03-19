NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a chilly Sunday, the spring weather arrives in New York City next week.

The temperatures will only reach a high of 41 to round out the weekend in the tri-state area, but the blustery winds will make it feel a bit cooler, according to the National Weather Service.

The workweek is looking sunny and mild. A high of 57 is expected on Tuesday while most of the area could see 61 on Thursday, according to the NWS. Friday will be even better when temps hit 64.

The rest of the week will mostly be in the 50s, according to the NWS.